Cam Newton on Patriots Tenure: 'F---ed Up Situation'

The former NFL first overall pick and MVP voiced his perspective on his time with the New England Patriots.

FOXBORO - The 2020 offseason was a bizarre whirlwind of unsolicited jersey swaps and trade proposals. And that offseason became even weirder when quarterback Cam Newton actually ended up signing with the New England Patriots after Tom Brady's departure.

After a bout with COVID-19 and a subsequently poor showing for the team in training camp, Newton was released in favor of rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who exploded onto the scene following a successful 2021 training camp.

On "The Pivot Podcast," Newton this week reflected on his time with the Patriots.

"The New England experience was a f---ed-up situation. I was still learning the offense seven to eight weeks into the season... It was just brain overload. It was times I was going to the line and I'm still thinking ... Did I know it? Yes. To the degree that I needed to know it to show the world that I'm still Cam Newton? No... But I put myself in that situation.''

While the quote taken out of context may seem like a dig at New England, Newton does justice to his tenure with the team in the way he describes it.

In his only season for the Patriots, Newton accumulated 2,657 passing yards with just eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Though he produced on the ground, rushing for an additional 592 yards and 12 touchdowns, his lackluster aerial performances led him to be benched for backup Brian Hoyer numerous times throughout the season.

While Newton has often been portrayed as a diva, his words about his time in New England show genuine reflection.

There were numerous factors working against Newton in the 2020 season. The team had not yet gone on its wild free-agency spree; Damiere Byrd was being considered a legitimate wide receiver two option; the offensive line would forget how to block at points. Yet, Newton emphasizes his own shortcomings, taking responsibility for his decision to join the team on such short notice.

While Newton, who is now 33 years old and a free agent, faces a steep uphill climb towards a starting job in the league, there's no doubt he did what he could for the Patriots in his brief but chaotic stint.