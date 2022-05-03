After Further Review: Regrading Patriots 2021 Draft

With the controversy surrounding the 2022 NFL Draft for the New England Patriots, it's worth taking a look back to see how the team's draft went last year.

FOXBORO - Draft grades are fickle, and fluid.

While it's fun to give out instant reactions, it's also remarkably difficult to know how prospects will actually pan out. With Bill Belichick's recent controversial draft for the New England Patriots, it's worth re-examining how the previous year's haul has performed.

Bill Belichick Bill Belichick and his dog, Nike NFL Draft

Round 1 (15): Mac Jones, Quarterback, Alabama - A

Jones without a doubt was the best rookie quarterback in the 2021 NFL season, even making the Pro Bowl. Despite only having a few explosive plays in the year, Jones showed tremendous promise when passing on all three levels. Surprisingly, he showed sneaky mobility both inside and outside the pocket that may allow the playbook to open up a bit more for him in his second season.

Round 2 (38): Christian Barmore, Defensive Tackle, Alabama - A+

Barmore showed all the signs of being a future All-Pro. For most of the season, he was a single-man wrecking crew on the interior of the line. He consistently forced himself in the backfield disrupting plays, and if the Patriots can find him a proper partner in the trenches, Barmore may finally get the league-wide recognition he deserves.

Round 3 (96): Ronnie Perkins, Defensive End, Oklahoma - B-

Perkins didn't play a single snap for the New England defense all season. Despite being a promising prospect, a combination of being a scratch and injuries (and possibly the Foxboro Flu) kept him sidelined during his rookie campaign. Yet, with Chase Winovich being traded to the Cleveland Browns, Perkins will likely be a surprisingly effective contributor this season.

Round 3 (120): Rhamondre Stevenson, Running Back, Oklahoma - A+

After becoming an immediate fan favorite in the preseason, there was a period during the regular season where Stevenson was legitimately carrying the Patriots' offense on his back. Against the Buffalo Bills in the iconic wind game, Stevenson showed the ability to run both stretch and power plays against stacked boxes. Alongside Damien Harris, Stevenson will continue to spearhead one of the premier rushing attacks in the NFL.

Mac Jones Christian Barmore Rhamondre Stevenson

Round 5 Pick 177: Cameron McGrone, Linebacker, Michigan - B-

McGrone didn't play a single snap for the New England defense. However, he is a speedy option at the linebacker position who may be able to help usher in a new era of faster Patriots linebacker play, something that Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh emphasized throughout the draft process.

Round 6 Pick 188: Joshua Bledsoe, Safety, Missouri - C

An additional victim to the Foxboro Flu, Bledsoe was sidelined for the entirety of the 2021 training camp and regular season. While he may offer a role as a depth piece this season, it will be an uphill climb for him to even make the roster.

Round 6 Pick 197: William Sherman, Tackle, Colorado - B-

Sherman can offer a depth piece to an offensive line that desperately needs bodies. He spent the 2021 season on the practice squad and was able to sign a reserve/future contract with the team after the season.

Round 7 Pick 242: Tre Nixon, Wide Receiver, UCF - C

Ernie Adams last draft pick, Nixon, might also be a depth piece at best. With New England acquiring wide receiver Devante Parker and drafting wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, it's difficult to project Nixon making the roster. More likely than not, Nixon will spend a second year on the practice squad unless another team poaches him.

Bottom Line: The 2021 draft for the Patriots has been an A. Despite Belichick receiving a lot of scrutiny for subpar drafts, there is no denying that one of the NFL's best head coaches still has his moments. While his 2022 draft may be shaping up to be one of his most controversial, Belichick has always given fans to believe in his process.