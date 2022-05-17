Big Honor: Which Legend Voted Into Patriots Hall of Fame?

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been elected by fan vote as the 32nd inductee to the Patriots Hall of Fame



The New England Patriots announced on Tuesday that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Vince Wilfork Rocking the Throwback Vince Wilfork Running It Back Vince Wilfork

In April, Wilfork had been selected as one of three finalists for enshrinement. Former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel was a finalist for the sixth straight time, while former offensive lineman Logan Mankins was a first-time finalist.

Wilfork was the 21st overall selection by the Patriots in the 2004 NFL Draft. ‘Big Vince’ played 11 seasons with New England after having played his collegiate football for the University of Miami. Wilfork helped the Patriots to two Super Bowl victories, while earning five Pro Bowl selections, four combined All-Pro selections and a place on the franchise’s 50th anniversary roster. He had served as a seven-time team captain during his New England tenure.

Despite taking his final snaps in a Houston Texans’ uniform, Wilfork signed a one-day contract in August 2017 to retire a Patriot. He started 148 games across his regular seasons. In the process, 517 tackles, 16 sacks, five forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, three interceptions and a touchdown were accrued. As such, Wilfork is considered to be one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft issues the following statement on Wilfork’s induction, praising the legendary lineman for his positive impact on the organization — both on and off the field.

"It's my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection. For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history. His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a big man with an even bigger personality and a huge heart. He quickly became a fan favorite in New England. I look forward to presenting him his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket."

Logan Mankins, Vince Wilfork, Mike Vrabel (cred: CBS Sports) Vince Wilfork Celebrates at Patriots Championship Parade Vince Wilfork, Bill Belichick

Wilfork becomes the sixth player to be selected by the fans into the Patriots Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility, joining Drew Bledsoe (2011), Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Ty Law (2014) and Kevin Faulk (2016).

The date and time for the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be announced upon confirmation.