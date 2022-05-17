Skip to main content

Big Honor: Which Legend Voted Into Patriots Hall of Fame?

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been elected by fan vote as the 32nd inductee to the Patriots Hall of Fame


Big Vince will be getting his call to the Patriots Hall.

The New England Patriots announced on Tuesday that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

C761A67B-C2BF-4531-8501-736DD30C2C4B

Vince Wilfork Rocking the Throwback

968E9711-F10F-462D-B1C5-D1BAA54A2C92

Vince Wilfork Running It Back

6598FA2B-D485-4900-8220-5D9A9C45529A

Vince Wilfork

In April, Wilfork had been selected as one of three finalists for enshrinement. Former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel was a finalist for the sixth straight time, while former offensive lineman Logan Mankins was a first-time finalist.

Wilfork was the 21st overall selection by the Patriots in the 2004 NFL Draft. ‘Big Vince’ played 11 seasons with New England after having played his collegiate football for the University of Miami. Wilfork helped the Patriots to two Super Bowl victories, while earning five Pro Bowl selections, four combined All-Pro selections and a place on the franchise’s 50th anniversary roster. He had served as a seven-time team captain during his New England tenure.

Despite taking his final snaps in a Houston Texans’ uniform, Wilfork signed a one-day contract in August 2017 to retire a Patriot. He started 148 games across his regular seasons. In the process, 517 tackles, 16 sacks, five forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, three interceptions and a touchdown were accrued. As such, Wilfork is considered to be one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft issues the following statement on Wilfork’s induction, praising the legendary lineman for his positive impact on the organization — both on and off the field.

"It's my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection. For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history. His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a big man with an even bigger personality and a huge heart. He quickly became a fan favorite in New England. I look forward to presenting him his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket."

CC77B529-B880-4ECD-B569-50F63F5F9745

Logan Mankins, Vince Wilfork, Mike Vrabel (cred: CBS Sports)

AE5F054E-E2BB-4B99-AD4E-6B287D214DE2

Vince Wilfork Celebrates at Patriots Championship Parade

D80F928C-98EC-4CD1-8887-0A36E4298992

Vince Wilfork, Bill Belichick

Wilfork becomes the sixth player to be selected by the fans into the Patriots Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility, joining Drew Bledsoe (2011), Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Ty Law (2014) and Kevin Faulk (2016).

The date and time for the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be announced upon confirmation. 

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Patriots’ Coaches Matt Patricia (left), Bill Belichick
News

What's Matt Patricia's New Role with Patriots?

By Mike D'Abate3 hours ago
Patriots - D'Eriq King
News

Patriots Cut D’Eriq King; Experiment Ends Before it Begins

By Arnav Sharma5 hours ago
E4D2FCA2-7D9C-4947-8F34-DBFF9EF24678
News

Patriots Sign Two Draft Picks, New Long-Snapper

By Mike D'Abate14 hours ago
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, offensive assistant Joe Judge
News

Not Your Average Joe: Is Patriots Judge New QB Coach For Mac Jones?

By Mike D'Abate17 hours ago
B6A46A8C-4A2B-401F-BAC2-7618FB2AD425
News

Patriots’ Family Man Stephen Belichick on 2022 Role: 'Whatever They Need'

By Mike D'Abate20 hours ago
Patriots - Tyquan Thornton Combine 40
News

Quick Study: How Patriots WR Trained to Run 4.28 at Combine

By Richie Whitt22 hours ago
patricia judge
News

Patriots Coaches: Too Many Cooks in Play-Calling Kitchen?

By Mike FisherMay 16, 2022
Patriots Jonnu Smith (81), Hunter Henry (85)
News

Patriots Positional Preview: Standing Pat at Tight End?

By Mike D'AbateMay 16, 2022