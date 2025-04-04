Patriots Acquire All-Pro WR In Latest Mock Draft
The New England Patriots have spent the offseason remodeling their roster. They signed several defensive stars in the first wave of free agency, and then added star wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a three-year deal in the second portion.
Even with the addition of Diggs, the Patriots need to add another receiver to put on the boundary, as it seems likely he will work more from the slot.
In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Bill Barnwell put a slight twist on the traditional mock draft - he has every pick being traded. With the Patriots' selection, he has New England swapping first-round picks with the San Francisco 49ers and landing Brandon Aiyuk in the process.
"In a draft without many upper-echelon receiving prospects, the Patriots could try to cut the line and get quarterback Drake Maye a running mate alongside new signing Stefon Diggs," Barnwell wrote. "They were reportedly interested in Aiyuk a year ago, and despite his extension with the 49ers, rumors about his availability have continued this spring. San Francisco would lose only about $7.2 million in cap space if it traded Aiyuk, which is a manageable amount. The move would also free up cash and future cap for the 49ers, who are clearly preparing for life with a very expensive iteration of Brock Purdy. They also have enough playmakers on offense with Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey."
Aiyuk has been at the center of trade rumors for over a year. The 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers spent all of last summer playing chicken with one another until San Francisco finally caved and paid him the money he wanted. Even so, they are now reportedly listening to offers for the star receiver once again, who is coming off a torn ACL.
Aiyuk had consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards receiving in 2022 and 23, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors in the latter of those two years. He has 294 career receptions, 25 touchdowns and 4,305 yards in five seasons.
