Patriots' Stefon Diggs Lands Huge Prediction for 2025
The New England Patriots may finally have a No. 1 receiver, as they signed Stefon Diggs to a three-year contract late last month.
Of course, Diggs does not come without risk, as he tore his ACL midway through the 2024 campaign and is still recovering.
However, many already have high expectations for the 31-year-old heading into 2025, and Ryan McLaughlin of Musket Fire is predicting Diggs to log a 1,000-yard season.
"Diggs was on track to have a 1,000-yard campaign in Houston last year before a torn ACL ended his season," McLaughlin wrote. "When he met with the New England media after signing his three-year contract, Diggs stated that his rehab was going great and he was ahead of schedule. The best-case scenario is that Diggs can be on the field for Week 1 and avoid the PUP list, which would cost him the first four games. He's a smart receiver who can grasp [Josh] McDaniels' offense quickly, and if what Diggs did for Josh Allen in Buffalo is any indication, this could be a big second year for [Drake] Maye."
Of course, the question is if Diggs will actually be available early in the season, as there have been conflicting reports on whether or not he will be ready.
This past year, Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with the Houston Texans before going down with the injury. Had he remained healthy, he probably would have posted his sixth straight 1,000-yard campaign, as McLaughlin noted.
The University of Maryland product also made four consecutive Pro Bowls appearances with the Buffalo Bills between 2020 and 2023. His best year came in his debut campaign with the Bills, when he led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535).
We'll see if Diggs can help transform the Patriots' offense in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!