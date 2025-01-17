Patriots Acquire Seahawks WR In Blockbuster Trade Idea
The New England Patriots badly need weapons heading into the offseason, and while they have expansive cap room, there is no guarantee that any of the top free agents will want to sign with them.
This means that the Patriots may have to peruse the trade market, and there should be numerous options available for them.
One named that has been linked to New England previously is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who is entering the final year of his deal and could represent a potential trade candidate.
Lee Vowell of 12th Man Rising has listed the Pats as one of several possible landing spots for the star pass-catcher, and he proposes that the Seahawks could send Metcalf to the Patriots in exchange for a second-round draft pick and a third-rounder.
"The Patriots have a pick in each of the first two rounds but have two in the third round," Vowell wrote. "New England needs offensive line help, and they choose fourth overall, so giving up their first-round pick might be a big ask for the Seahawks. Might Seattle be able to pry New England's second-round choice along with one of their thirds for Metcalf? That could be the best Seattle can do in a trade."
Metcalf would obviously comprise a massive get for a New England squad that does not have a No. 1 receiver on its roster.
The 27-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games.
Metcalf, who played his collegiate football at Ole Miss, was selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
In six professional seasons, Metcalf has earned a couple of Pro Bowl appearances while notching three 1,000-yard campaigns.
