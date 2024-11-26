Patriots Named Landing Spot for Seahawks Star
The New England Patriots are in desperate need of help at wide receiver. Everyone knows this. The Patriots failed to land a No. 1 receiver last offseason, so they will have to try their hand at it again in a few months.
Could New England swing a blockbuster trade?
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated thinks it's a possibility and recently named the Pats as a potential trade destination for Seattle Seahawks superstar D.K. Metcalf, noting that Metcalf's situation in Seattle is similar to what Tyreek Hill's situation was with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.
“That’s where Terry McLaurin is. That’s where DK Metcalf is,” Breer said (h/t Sean T. McGuire of NESN). “D.K. Metcalf could be a little bit of a different story. They have other answers at receiver on that roster with Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba now emerging. So Metcalf could be an interesting name.”
Breer made sure to note that McLaurin, who plays for the Washington Commanders, is less likely to be dealt than Metcalf, which certainly makes sense given the Commanders do not have the same depth at the position as the Seahawks.
In nine games this season, Metcalf has logged 49 catches for 697 yards and three touchdowns.
The 26-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Ole Miss, was selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Metcalf has already posted three 1,000-yard campaigns while making a couple of Pro Bowl appearances, with his best season coming in 2020 when he hauled in 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 scores.
The Patriots need to supply Drake Maye with legitimate weapons as soon as possible, and Metcalf would unquestionably represent a phenomenal pickup for them.
Metcalf has just one year remaining on his deal after this season.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!