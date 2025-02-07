Patriots Kicker Adam Vinatieri Misses Hall of Fame
New England Patriots legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri will have to wait to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall Fame. As the 2025 class was announced, Vinatieri learned he will not be among those elected, moving his next opportunity to next year.
Those elected were wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, tight end Antonio Gate, defensive end Jared Allen and cornerback Eric Allen.
Vinatieri arrived in New England in 1996 and stayed with the Patriots until 2005. A three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Vinatieri won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and led the NFL in points in 2004.
Once his career with the Patriots ended, Vinatieri joined the Indianapolis Colts, where he'd the last 14 years of his NFL career before announcing his retirement in 2021. He'd go on to win another Super Bowl, the fourth of his career, and end his time in the NFL with a lengthy list of records.
In his 24 years in the NFL, Vinatieri set records for most career points scored (2,673), most consecutive field goals (44), most combined regular season and postseason points (397), most career field goals made (599), most career field goals attempted (715), most career seasons with 100-plus points (21), most career overtime field goals (11), and most field goals made in a postseason (14), which he set in 2006.
He will have an opportunity to be elected next year, and will likely be a finalist once again.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!