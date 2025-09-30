Patriots Add Two Players to Practice Squad
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As they turn their attention to Week 5 of the NFL season, the New England Patriots have made a series of adjustments to their extended roster.
The Pats have officially announced the signings of tackle Sebastian Gutierrez and guard Andrew Rupcich to their practice squad.
In order to accommodate both signings, the team released guard Jack Conley and defensive lineman Fabien Lovett from their scout team.
Gutierrez spent a brief time on the New England practice squad in 2022. The 6’5” 308-pound tackle originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Denver Broncos out of Minot State on May 13, 2022. He has spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts either in training camp or on the practice squad. The 27-year-old was elevated from the practice squad and played in one game for the Raiders in 2022 and one game for the 49ers in 2024. Gutierrez went to training camp this past summer with San Francisco and Cleveland.
Rupcich originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Tennessee Titans on May 13, 2022 out of Culver-Stockton. The 6’6” 325-pound lineman has played in 12 games with two starts at right guard during his time with the Titans. Rupcich spent the entire 2022 season the practice squad and the first 12 games of the 2023 season the practice squad before signed to the 53-man roster and playing in five games with two starts. Last season, the 26-year-old played in seven games in a reserve role before finishing the year on injured reserve. He went to training camp with Tennessee this past summer and began the year on the practice squad before being released on Sept. 29.
Conley had recently returned to New England for his second tour of duty on the Pats’ practice squat earlier this month. He was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent in May out of Boston College. The 6’7” 333-pounder, played at right guard, left guard, right tackle and as a tackle-eligible tight end during his college career. Last season, he started all 12 games at right guard and earned All-ACC honorable mention. In 45 career games with the Eagles, Conley played 1,667 total offensive snaps, allowing 13 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 75 hurries. As a graduate student last season, he was an All-ACC Honorable Mention under Eagles’ head coach and former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.
Lovett signed with the Patriots practice squad on Aug. 28. The 6’4” 316-pound lineman had signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent after the 2024 NFL draft, and spent his rookie season as a member of the Chiefs’ scout team. Kansas City waived the 25-year-old during final roster cuts in late August. After redshirting his first collegiate season with Mississippi State. Lovett played in 13 games where he compiled 19 tackles and a sack.In 2020, he transferred to Florida State. During his career with the Seminoles, Lovett played in 39 games with 18 starts, totaling 74 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, five sacks, four pass deflections, and a forced fumble.
