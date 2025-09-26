Analyst Believes Patriots Should be Undefeated
After three weeks, the New England Patriots have lost more games than they've won as they now sit in second place in the AFC East at 1-2.
Of those two losses, Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders and Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the point differential was seven points, thus showing many that the Patriots can compete, but can they stick the landing on securing a victory?
Some view the Raiders' loss as a result of it being the season opener; they'll need time to adjust. Then there's the loss to the Steelers, which made any Patriots fan want to pull their hair out. The Pats had five turnovers despite having more yards on the field than the Steelers (369 to 203).
The Patriots would also go on to have nine more first downs and go four for five in fourth-down attempts. There are positive developments in Foxborough, but discipline will be crucial going forward.
Despite the turnovers, there is an argument to be made that Mike Vrabel's squad looked better on paper. Still, some reflection is needed.
To back up that argument, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky voiced his opinion on the Patriots on the sports network's flagship morning show, Get Up, this week.
Orlovsky doesn't think that the Steelers should have walked out of Gillette Stadium with the W by stating, "They were thoroughly outplayed by New England. Thoroughly outplayed by the Patriots," Orlovsky continued. "I watched the game going, 'How did New England lose it?'"
NFL Insider Adam Schefter chimed in on the conversation as the former Detroit Lions quarterback-turned-analyst began to express his frustration with the Patriots' 1-2 record.
“The Patriots, I think, have to be a little bit disappointed to open the season at home against the Raiders, Miami, and the Steelers; they had a chance to win all three, and they are 1-2,” Schefter said.
Orlovsky solidified his argument by stating how many die-hard Patriots fans feel.
“They should be 3-0,” Orlovsky said. “Gave the games away. Both Patriots losses you feel like [were] self-inflicted wounds are the reason why they lost.”
What's done is done. Trying to go 3-0 is no longer a goal of the past. A new week against a new opponent now stands in the Pats' way. They'll host the 1-2 Carolina Panthers in hopes of going 2-2, a record that many thought they could achieve at worst-case scenario by the end of September.
