Patriots' Snap Counts vs. Panthers Reveals Complete Team Effort
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots continue to savor their 42-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, they will certainly take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.
The Pats were undoublestly pleased with their effort in all three phases, allowing them to secure their first home victory of the season — and the first under head coach Mike Vrabel. However, there are plenty of areas in which they will look to build upon as well as seek improvement. Though game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the Pats in helping to devise effective strategies moving forward.
Here is a look at the Patriots offensive and defensive snap counts from their win in Week 4.
OFFENSE
On offense, the Pats overall snap count was 49 versus the Panthers.
Offense Observations:
The Patriots had three players align for every snap on offense: left guard Ben Brown, center Garrett Bradbury and right guard Michael Onwenu. Brown, playing in place of injured rookie Jared Wilson, turned in a solid performance, playing an integral role in power-blocking on rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson’s second quarter touchdown.
Starting left tackle Will Campbell logged 43 snaps, as did right tackle Morgan Moses, with reserves Vederian Lowe and rookie Marcus Bryant aligning on the remaining plays respectively during trivial time late in the fourth quarter. Overall, the Patriots tackles kept quarterback Drake Maye upright and mostly free of pressure against Carolina’s defensive front.
New England’s running backs were deployed in a more even distribution in Week 4 — a strategy which resulted in zero turnovers. Starter Rhamondre Stevenson [28 snaps] still led all rushers with nine carries for 38 yards. However, rookie TreVeyon Henderson [15 snaps] was close behind with 32 yards on seven carries — one of which resulted in his first NFL touchdown. Veteran Antonio Gibson [nine snaps] carried six times for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Veteran receiver Stefon Diggs continues to increase his workload, aligning on 63 percent of New England’s offensive plays. The two-time All-Pro delivered against the Panthers, logging six catches for 101 yards, his lingers coming on a 33-yard connection with Maye in the second quarter. In the process, he notched his 37th 100-yard game of his career. With an upcoming prime-time matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 — a team with whom Diggs spent four seasons — the Maryland product may be heating up just in time for a potential “revenge” game on Oct. 5.
Just one year removed from being the Patriots second leading receiver, Douglas played only eight offensive snaps against Carolina — his fewest total since Week 5 of his rookie season in 2023. Still, Douglas continues to demonstrate exude a positive attitude, along with a willingness to do whatever he can to help his teammates. His blocking of two Carolina defenders allowed Hunter Henry to score a 31-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
DEFENSE
On defense the Pats overall snap count was 69 versus the Panthers.
Defense Observations
For the first time this season, New England did not align a defensive player on every play on the preventive side of the ball. Safety Craig Woodson nearly went the distance, logging 68 snaps while compiling five total tackles, one pass breakup and one run stuff.
In his first game of 2025, cornerback Christian Gonzalez did not appear to be on a snap restriction — aligning on 71 percent of the team’s snaps on defense. Gonzalez collected three total tackles in Week 4, while providing tight coverage on Panthers’ star receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
Despite their sputters on their first series against Carolina’s offense, the Patriots front seven performed well, led by veteran Harold Landry, III — who led all players at the position by taking 49 snaps. Linebacker Jack Gibbens [31 snaps] relieved Christian Elliss [39 snaps] of his duties and led the team with 12 total tackles. Strong side linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson [34 snaps] turned in New England’s only sack on Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young for an 11-yard loss.
With a hamstring injury leading to a snap-count reduction for safety Jaylinn Hawkins, veteran Kyle Dugger played a season-high 35 snaps on defense. Dugger compiled three tackles, while Hawkins logged four.
Despite aligning on 55 percent of New England’s defenisve snaps, cornerback Marcus Jones most significantly made his presence felt in the return game. Jones finished the day with 167 yards on three punt returns, setting a single-game franchise record.
