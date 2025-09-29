Patriots' Drake Maye Gives Respect to Panthers QB
Drake Maye looked like he was having fun in Week 4. As a matter of fact, the New England Patriots as a whole looked like they were playing backyard football out there against the Carolina Panthers.
Maye had himself a day. The Patriots ' signal-caller threw for 203 yards. He was 14 of 17 with two touchdowns, along with one rushing touchdown that was notable enough to have an article written about it.
In the first play of the second quarter, it was second and goal for the Patriots, who at this point had a 7-6 lead over the Panthers. Maye scrambled out left as if he was looking to throw a bootleg. The second-year QB ended up keeping the ball and rushing it in for a touchdown all by himself.
Upon scoring the touchdown, cameras caught Maye performing the "Superman" shirt-ripping gesture to the crowd at Gillette Stadium—a move made famous by Panthers (and Patriots) former QB, Cam Newton.
The media was not keen on forgetting the gesture as Maye spoke about the former NFL League MVP in the post-game press conference, regarding the touchdown and smirk he carried while performing Newton's gesture. Maye discussed the former Panthers quarterback and how he holds him in high regard.
"I think it was cool seeing those jersey's, right when i saw those jerseys i thought of Cam," Maye told reporters. "He just played the position a different way then a lot of people do, and i think the guys around him rally around him."
Maye then really let the reporters know where Cam sits on his all time list. "I was a big fan, he was my favorite player growing up," he said.
It's been an interesting two weeks for Maye. He played against another one of his childhood idols, Aaron Rodgers, last week, and fell short of beating Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week, he received praise from Bryce Young, the Panthers' current QB1, and after the game, Maye would praise the man who nearly got the Panthers their first Super Bowl title.
Maye has deep roots in North Carolina; he's a native of the state and played college ball there. He most likely has seen many Cam Newton games growing up, which is why he spoke so highly of him.
With Cam Newton being a highly vocal personality in the NFL world these days, one wonders if he will see Maye's touchdown and reciprocate the compliment.
