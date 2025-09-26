Patriots' First Overtime Game Was 48 Years Ago
September 26th, 1977, is a date that even die-hard Patriots fans don't think about every day. Or do they?
If Pats fans' knowledge runs deep—we're talking long before the dynasty ever took shape—then they'll know that on this date, the New England Patriots, who were a mere six years removed from being the Boston Patriots, played in their first-ever overtime game.
The Patriots and the Cleveland Browns were in a battle on this day, as the fourth quarter ended with the score tied 27-27, and sudden-death overtime was about to begin. Even more special is that this was not a regionally broadcast game. It was airing on ABC's Monday Night Football.
Cleveland's Municipal Stadium was the site of the game. There were an estimated 76,000 people in the stands that night, and since it was nationally televised, it was reported that 30-35 million people watched at home. The power of television was alive and well in the late '70s.
The way the game played out was Browns kicker Don Cockroft kicked a field goal with less than a minute to go, giving the Browns a 27-24 lead over the Patriots. The Pats would counter and, with seconds left in regulation, get the ball in field goal range for kicker John Smith to tie the game at 27-27.
Five minutes into overtime, the Browns' offense would get Cockroft back in range for him to kick the game-winning field goal to give the Browns a 30-27 win over the Patriots.
Not the ending young Pats fans wanted to read, most likely.
This loss for the Patriots set up a losing streak in overtime over the next decade.From this matchup with the Browns to 1987, the Patriots would lose 10 OT losses in a row.
Eventually, the Patriots would turn it around, and they would go on a streak of winning eight straight overtime games, both regular and postseason combined, before that run ended in 2000. From then on, the Patriots' overtime matchups were sporadic, but none as unforgettable as the end of Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.
As for that first-ever overtime game against the Browns in 1977, the Patriots were very much in it till they got to overtime. Quarterback Steve Grogan went 15 for 23 and had the Pats up 17-7 at the half. The lead changed between the two teams nine times.
One last fun fact about this Monday Night Football game. This was a first overtime game for not just the Patriots, but also for the Cleveland Browns.
