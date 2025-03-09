Patriots Are Betting Favorites to Steal Top Player in NFL Draft
The New England Patriots may not have had the best season in 2024 in terms of wins, but few teams who struggled last season have more optimism than New England. They have what looks like a potential star quarterback in Drake Maye, and with Mike Vrabel now leading the charge, they have a head coach with a proven track record of winning.
While free agency is on the horizon and New England will have money to spend, they also hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In terms of who is the odds-on favorite to land in New England, fans will get excited at the name.
If the betting odds are accurate, then Travis Hunter will be a New England Patriot. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots sit at +190 odds in terms of teams with the highest odds to draft the Heisman winner. The New York Giants have the second-best odds at +300 followed by the Tennessee Titans at +400 and the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns tied at +500 odds.
Hunter is highly-regarded as not just the best all-around player in this draft class, but one of the most talented players in recent memory. He is the consensus top wide receiver and top cornerback in the draft, playing both ways and thriving on both sides of the ball at Colorado. Wherever he goes, that team will have a unicorn on their roster and will be able to utilize him in a variety of ways.
