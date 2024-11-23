Patriots Could Make Big Changes For Drake Maye
The New England Patriots are already getting great returns on the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft that they spent on quarterback Drake Maye.
Maye ended up taking over the starting job from Jacoby Brissett much earlier than the Patriots had planned. While there were concerns about his readiness, especially with the offensive issues that New England has had this season, he has passed the test and then some.
So far this season, Maye has completed 66.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,236 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also chipped in with 260 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
While he has been finding a ton of success already this season, New England may look to make some changes with him to help him perform even better.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler spoke out about some changes that could be coming for the rookie quarterback.
“In New England, don’t be surprised if the Patriots expand rookie quarterback Drake Maye’s playbook menu as he keeps improving," Fowler stated. "One way to do that — by using his legs. Maye is averaging a stellar 9.3 yards per rush, and his 28 attempts through seven appearances suggests New England could use him more in this area.”
That would be a wise decision by the Patriots. However, they will need to be careful with it.
Having a quarterback run more often comes with risks. It is obvious that running quarterbacks have much higher chances to end up getting injured. New England cannot afford to have that happen with Maye.
At just 22-years-old, Maye has extremely big potential. The sky is truly the limit for him moving forward in his career.
All of that being said, the Patriots' coaching staff will need to figure out how to maximize his potential. He has shown off impressive athleticism on the ground and New England should look to utilize that.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!