Patriots Receive Brutal Prediction for Dolphins Game
Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots are set to hit the road for a matchup against the Miami Dolphins tomorrow. With a 3-8 record, the Patriots are looking to pull off a surprising upset in Week 12 NFL action.
While the Dolphins are just 4-6 on the season, they are back to being mostly healthy and are looking to go on a run to get back into serious playoff contention. In order to accomplish that goal, they need to take care of business against teams like New England.
Currently, the Patriots are in a great situation. They want to win football games as a team, but losing doesn't hurt them at all.
New England would land the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if the season ended today. If they happened to move higher in the draft order because of losing, it would actually be a good thing long-term.
All of that being said, they have received a brutal prediction for this week's game against Miami.
Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spin Zone has stated that the Patriots are one of the three teams "guaranteed to lose" this week.
"Drake Maye continues to show signs of improvement each week," Bedinger wrote. "The Patriots clearly need to add pieces around Maye and they don't currently have the talent to keep up with a team like Miami. All of that to say, the Patriots are paid to play as well, and anything can happen in the NFL in a given week. But I don't see New England keeping up with the Dolphins, who are looking to make a late push this season for the playoffs."
He's probably right. New England does not have a very good chance of coming out of this week's game with a win.
However, they're not only focused on winning. They're also looking to develop their young players and prepare for being able to get back into contention in the future.
Losing can be disappointing for fans, but that isn't the case for the Patriots. If they happened to land the No. 1 overall pick, they would have the ability to bring Travis Hunter in. Even if they don't get up to No. 1 overall, there are plenty of big-time talents that they could get to speed up their rebuild.
