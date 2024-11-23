Analyst Blasts Patriots for Spending Habits
Remember last offseason when newly-installed New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said that the team was going to "blow some cash" in free agency?
The Patriots didn't do that, did they?
New England was largely shut out last offseason, but thanks to its frugal spending, it still has a wealth of cap space heading into 2025.
The question is whether or not the Pats will actually use any of it, and early indications aren't good.
Despite being in dire need of offensive line help, the Patriots watched as free-agent offensive tackle D.J. Humphries just signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, and analyst—and diehard Patriots fan—Bill Simmons is livid.
“This makes me mad,” Simmons wrote on X. “The Pats have a (expletive) of cap space, a lousy O-line, a fantastic rookie QB and the ability to take creative gambles for someone like this. It’s a cheap franchise that pretends they aren’t cheap. They’re cheap.”
Here's the thing, though: it's entirely possible that Humphries had no interest in inking a deal with New England and instead wanted to join the Chiefs for a potential Super Bowl run.
Humphries is 30-years-old, after all, and he has made the playoffs just once in his career.
Now, if the Pats didn't even try to make an offer to Humphries, that changes things, but chances are he would have signed with Kansas City regardless.
But that does not alter the fact that the Patriots didn't spend any money last offseason. New England certainly needs to employ a different approach this time around.
The Pats have a plethora of needs up and down the roster, ranging from offensive line to wide receiver help and some more pieces on defense.
We'll see if the Patriots actually decide to open their wallet in March.
