Patriots Could Pursue Big-Time Sleeper WR
The New England Patriots are a team to keep a very close eye on during the upcoming NFL offseason. One of the biggest areas that they will need to target is at wide receiver.
Drake Maye is already showing major signs of being a legitimate superstar and long-term franchise quarterback. If the Patriots want to help him reach that level of play, they will need to go out and find him a legitiamte No. 1 wide receiver.
With that in mind, there are a few options they could look at during the offseason.
One intriguing sleeper name that monitor could be Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star Chris Godwin. He's set to enter free agency coming off of a tough, season-ending injury.
David Latham of Last Word on Sports has suggested that New England could be a potential suitor to land Godwin.
"The Patriots have their long-awaited heir to Tom Brady in third-overall pick Drake Maye. Now, they need to build an adequate supporting cast. Chris Godwin won’t singlehandedly fix this offense, but he’s a good step in the right direction. New England has the NFL’s worst collection of pass-catching talent, as Demario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, and Kayshon Boutte are all best in smaller roles. Maye has already proven he can make the most of a poor situation, so imagine what he could do with a legitimate weapon."
Godwin has been a legitimate top wide receiver in recent years for the Buccaneers. The Patriots would take a big step in the right direction offensively by signing him.
During the 2024 NFL season, Godwin ended up playing in seven games. He racked up 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns.
At 28 years old, Godwin could very well be a long-term option for New England. Assuming he's able to get back to full health and stay that way, there is a legitimate reason to believe that he's one of the best options available for the Patriots.
That being said, New England will have quite a bit of competition to sign him. There is a good chance that Tampa Bay would like to bring him back and a lot of teams around the NFL could use wide receiver help as well.
Expect to hear a lot of speculation and rumors about what the Patriots could do. There are a lot of names at wide receiver that New England could pursue. Keep an eye on Godwin as one of them.
