Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Announces Book Release
New England Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick is one of the best to ever coach. He has held the title of "GOAT" among NFL head coaches, although Andy Reid is slowly starting to enter the conversation.
That being said, Belichick will never be forgotten. He has made his imprint on the NFL and is now hoping to do the same at the college level as the new head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Over the past years, Belichick has sat out of coaching. Fans have been able to see his true personality through media appearances and podcasts.
He has become much more liked by the football world than he once was as the "villain" leading the Patriots to dominance. Now, Belichick is set to release a new book.
As shared by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Belichick will release his book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football, in May.
Needless to say, New England fans who enjoy reading will be all over this book.
Throughout the years, Belichick has won at a high level. He has utilized his football IQ, knowledge, and instincts to do so. Belichick simply has outworked coaches too.
Learning more about what has made Belichick tick and his approach to the game will be extremely intriguing.
Thankfully, fans won't have to wait too much longer. There are just a few more months until the book is available.
Hopefully, Belichick has success with his book and backs that up with success at North Carolina. Even though he is no longer part of the Patriots' organizaton, he is still very much loved by the fans.
Make sure to keep an eye out for the release of Belichick's book and a peak inside one of the greatest minds in the history of the game.
