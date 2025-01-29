Former Patriots Player Reveals Wild Browns Story From 0-16 Season
Former New England Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty and his brother, Devin McCourty, have gone on to have very successful careers following their playing days. Both of them have become very popular names in the sports media world.
Whether those names have been made from broadcasting or appearing on talk shows and podcasts, they also have stories to share from their time playing and opinions to share about the league as it stands today.
Most recently, Jason McCourty spoke out about a wild story from his time with the Cleveland Browns.
McCourty was a member of the infamous Browns team that went 0-16.
During a recent appears on "This Is Football," McCourty opened up about one story in particular. At the time, Cleveland accidentally sent out an alert to all players on the team that they were going to cut a player.
Due to that being sent out accidentally, another player actually had to go find the player who had been cut and inform him.
Take a look at the video to hear the whole story directly from McCourty:
The business side of the NFL is often not known to the fans. It is a very cut-throat business and this story shows some of that.
Players are traded out of nowhere, cut without warning, and much more. McCourty opening up about the story shows just how brutal being released can really be.
Hearing these stories gives great insight to the life of an NFL player. They happen a lot more than fans could ever realize.
McCourty also made it clear that the reason the Browns had such a bad season was not all due to the players on the field. Everything about the organization at the time was in shambles.
All of that being said, McCourty went on to have a very successful three seasons with the Patriots after his year in Cleveland. Joining one of the best run franchises in the NFL after the disaster that the Browns were in 2017 had to have been a breath of fresh air.
