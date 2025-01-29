Bill Belichick Says NFL Should Name Super Bowl Trophy After Tom Brady
The New England Patriots' glory days of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady terrorizing opponents may be gone, but the two have remained very visible.
Brady, who is also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, has been a main broadcaster for FOX Sports throughout the 2024 NFL season. Belichick, on the other hand, has been very active on broadcasts and podcasts and is also the new head football coach at North Carolina.
Fans enjoy getting to listen to both men talk about football and remain supportive of each other as well.
During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Belichick offered a major idea for the NFL. He thinks that the league should consider renaming the Lombardi Trophy after Tom Brady.
"Maybe they should name it the 'Brady Trophy.' He won seven of them," Belichick said.
You can also watch the full clip of Belichick offering the change:
Making such a change would be a very big move to make for the NFL. Right now, the trophy is named after legendary head coach Vince Lombardi.
Some would have a problem with seeing the coveted trophy renamed at this point. Many others wouldn't want to see Brady's name replace Lombardi. However, Belichick does make a valid point.
It will be interesting to see if this is even something that the NFL considers at some point down the road.
For Patriots fans, it's good to see Belichick and Brady still openly supporting each other. When Brady left town, it seemed that a major rift had formed between the two. They now appear to be back on the same page and have a good relationship once again.
New England would be all in favor of the Lombardi Trophy being renamed to the Tom Brady Trophy. But, at this point in time, there have been no reports about the NFL actually considering a change.
