Patriots’ Bill Belichick Drops Major Bomb on Pat McAfee Show
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots may have parted ways this offseason, but in no way has that taken away the memories and the love that the fans have for him.
After parting ways with the Patriots, it was expected that he would find a new coaching gig quickly. That didn't end up being the case.
All of the other teams in the coaching carousel decided to pass on him.
Now, he's making the rounds in the media and will wait for his next opportunity to coach. More than likely, he'll be back on the sidelines with a new team for the 2025 NFL season.
That being said, Belichick has made viral news today.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Belichick spoke out and revealed that he has officially joined Instagram. In a hilarious announcement, he called it "Instaface."
Here is the video of the hilarious announcement from Belichick himself:
Throughout his coaching career, Belichick has made a lot of storylines for his personality. While he comes across grumpy at times, he has a great sense of humor and that is being seen on full display during all of his recent media appearances.
For the 2024 NFL season, Belichick will be appering on the Pat McAfee Show every single Monday. Fans will get to hear his takes on the league and how things are going throughout the course of the season.
Looking back just a few years, seeing both Tom Brady and Belichick in commentating roles would be strange. Now, we're about to have it.
Brady will be in the broadcast booth, while Belichick will commenting on the NFL world via Pat McAfee. What a crazy world we now live in.
All of that being said, make sure to go give Belichick a follow on Instagram. He's sure to share some epic content.
