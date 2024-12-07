Patriots’ Bill Belichick Leaning Towards Accepting UNC Job
One of the wildest stories in the NFL right now is that New England Patriots legend and arguably the great coach of all-time, Bill Belichick, is discussing making a move to college football with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
It has been widely expected that Belichick would be back on an NFL sideline in 2025. However, it sure sounds like he's trending towards heading to college and seeing what he can do with North Carolina.
Belichick would be extremely intriguing to watch as a college football head coach. He would have to figure out the recruiting side of the game, but his presence alone would place his team among the most intriguing destinations in the nation.
All of that being said, just how serious is Belichick's interest in coaching college football?
According to a report from NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, if Belichick is offered the Tar Heels' coaching job, he's likely to take it.
"If we’ve learned anything from his time off the field, you still get a strong sense that Belichick loves talking and teaching football," Russini writes. "But as it turns out, Belichick may be tired of waiting for NFL owners to call. He has had multiple conversations with the University of North Carolina about its coaching vacancy. He’s one of several candidates for the job previously held by Mack Brown — and the talks are not for show. The interest is real, and if Belichick is offered the job, a source familiar with his thinking expects him to take it."
Part of Belichick's requests in his deal with North Carolina would be that his son, Steve Belichick, is the coach in waiting. When the legendary Belichick decides to retire, his son would take over the program.
Basically, he would turn the Tar Heels into Belichick country.
It sounds like that request is something that North Carolina is open to. Things could very well be progressing towards a deal between the two parties.
Only time will tell, but this is a very real situation. Belichick could very well end up landing as the next head coach of the Tar Heels.
