Patriots Linked to Sleeper WR in NFL Draft
The New England Patriots will head into the upcoming NFL offseason with a major need to add talent at the wide receiver position.
Drake Maye has already proven that he has elite long-term potential as the team's new franchise quarterback. However, in order to truly take the next step, the Patriots will need to surround him with more weapons.
Bringing in a true No. 1 target is a must for New England. They have been linked to names like Tee Higgins and Travis Hunter heavily, but there is a good chance that the Patriots won't have a shot at Hunter. Higgins should be attainable with the cap space that the team has to work with.
Looking past bringing in a No. 1 weapon, New England should also look to add another young talent at wide receiver.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, they could target quite a few different receivers in the first, second, and third rounds. A new name has come up as a potential player the Patriots could consider.
The Draft Network has released a new seven-round mock draft for New England. In that mock draft, they have the Patriots selecting Miami Hurricanes' wideout Xavier Restrepo in the third round.
"Looking long term, Xavier Restrepo projects as an inside-out versatile weapon with a similar skill set to that of Pop Douglas," they wrote. "Miami’s all-time receptions leader, Restrepo touts one of the highest performance floors in the class, regardless of position, and would be a favorite target of Maye’s for the next decade."
Restrepo is having a huge senior season for Miami and has put together an impressive college career overall.
During the 2024 campaign with the Hurricanes, Restrepo has racked up 69 receptions for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns. Through his career, he has totaled 200 catches for 2,844 yards and 21 scores.
The 33rd Team has revealed their NFL comparison for Restrepo. They view him as a similar player to Buffalo Bills' wideout Khalil Shakir, who has become a big-time playmaker.
All of that being said, Restrepo would be a very solid target for New England. He wouldn't necessarily become a "star" at the NFL level, but would bring consistency, route-running, and playmaking ability to the offense.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!