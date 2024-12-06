Insider Reveals Top Landing Spots for Patriots' Bill Belichick
There have been a lot of rumors and reports surrounding former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in recent days and weeks.
Most recently, reports broke that he has interviewed with the North Carolina Tar Heels for their head coaching vacancy. It has also been reported that since that interview, Belichick is interested in coaching college football and could very well get more interviews for the college game.
While he could end up making the leap from the NFL to college football, there still seems to be an expectation that a professional job will end up being where he lands.
Imagining Belichick coaching anywhere other than the Patriots is strange. Fans have felt this feeling before when Tom Brady left town to play elsewhere.
Should Belichick end up landing with an NFL team during the upcoming offseason, there are three destinations that seem to be favored as potential landing spots.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz has revealed the three top potential suitors for Belichick. He believes that those destinations are the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
All three of those teams would make an awful lot of sense for Belichick.
Obviously, the Cowboys have been one of the most rumored destinations for him since the beginning of the year. He has a very good relationship with Jerry Jones and Dallas has a talented roster. Belichick could be the missing piece that makes them legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
Joining the Jaguars would be an interesting move. They have solid pieces to build around, but have fallen well short of expectations over the last few years. Adding Belichick would bring a much-needed winning and championship culture to the franchise.
While the Buccaneers aren't necessarily guaranteed to have an opening, a move from Todd Bowles to Belichick would be an upgrade. They want to win a championship and Belichick could follow in Brady's path and help lead Tampa Bay back to contention.
Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation about where Belichick could end up.
There's no telling what's going to happen with him this offseason, but he'll be one of the hottest storylines in football.
