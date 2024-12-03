Patriots Add Former Chiefs Pass Rusher
The New England Patriots are coming off of a tough loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and they are running out of answers in terms of shaking up their roster this season.
At this point, all they can really do is make minor moves, and that is exactly what they did this week.
The team has announced that it has signed defensive end Truman Jones from the practice squad while also releasing offensive lineman Michael Jordan from the practice squad.
Jones, who played his collegiate football at Harvard, went undrafted in 2023 but landed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent.
He spent his entire rookie campaign on the Chiefs' practice squad and was also on their practice squad for much of 2024. He was released toward the end of last month.
Throughout his tenure at Harvard, Jones racked up 88 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.
The Patriots are certainly in need of pass-rushing help, so perhaps the 24-year-old will be able to make an impact for the club.
Meanwhile, Jordan made 11 starts along New England's struggling offensive line this season. He was released on Nov. 26 and was re-signed to the practice squad three days later. He was then elevated to the active roster for Week 13 before being cut once again.
The Ohio State product was originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
He spent his first couple of seasons with the Bengals before moving on to the Carolina Panthers in 2021, where he would proceed to reside for two years. He was out of the league entirely in 2023 but then linked up with the Patriots in 2024.
New England is 3-10 and has a bye this week.
