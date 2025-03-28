Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Roasts Falcons With 3-28 Post
New England Patriots fans view March 28 a little differently than the rest of the world. While many just see it as another day close to good weather in Massachusetts, Patriots fans see it as the numbers - and a day to celebrate a historic victory.
The Patriots organiziation and their fanbase will never overlook the numbers 3-28 again. Why? Because their Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons started that way, and with an epic comeback, handing Tom Brady and Bill Belichick their fifth Super Bowl together.
To celebrate this year, Belichick and his girlfriend decided to poke some fun on social media. The couple posted a picture wishing a happy "3-28" to all who celebrate. And to add to their post, Belichick's girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, is wearing an Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl Champions shirt from that year.
The Patriots went on to mount an unbelievable comeback and beat the Falcons, 34-28. It was their fifth Super Bowl under Belichick, with their final win coming in 2019 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Now, from 2017 on, March 28 is a day of celebration in New England, looking back at the score that everyone ruled a loss - when it was actually a comeback.
