Patriots Bring In Interesting Offensive Option
The New England Patriots could certainly use some help at the skill positions, and they are apparently still open to new additions heading into the regular season.
ESPN's Mike Reiss has reported that the Patriots have worked out tight end Irv Smith Jr.
Smith spent the 2023 campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals, playing in 12 games and logging 18 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.
While those are certainly not impressive numbers by any stretch, Smith is still young, and there was a time he was considered a very intriguing prospect.
The 26-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Alabama, was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
He appeared in every contest during his rookie year, catching 36 passes for 311 yards and a couple of scores. The following season, Smith participated in 13 games and posted similar statistics, hauling in 30 receptions for 365 yards while reaching the end zone five times.
Then, in 2021, Smith played in just eight games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. During his time on the field, he snared 25 balls for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
After being a relatively significant disappointment with the Vikings, Smith moved on to the Bengals, where he spent just one unproductive campaign.
The Patriots have Hunter Henry at tight end and are employing Austin Hooper and Jaheim Bell as the second and third candidates on their depth chart.
However, there is still room for Smith to impress New England.
Hooper is far from the same player he was during his days with the Atlanta Falcons, and Bell was a seventh-round pick this past spring.
Given how much of a dearth of proven talent the Pats have in their aerial attack, it wouldn't hurt the team to give someone like Smith a chance.
The Patriots were unable to make any game-changing moves to their offense in free agency, missing out on wide receiver Calvin Ridley and settling for K.J. Osborn.
Smith isn't exactly a household name, but given his youth and raw talent, he could potentially find a home in Foxborough.
