Patriots Legend Has Intriguing Take on QB Decision
The New England Patriots have decided to roll with Jacoby Brissett over Drake Maye for the starting quarterback job, and while head coach Jerod Mayo has experienced some blowback from the move, some feel that he made a wise decision.
Count Patriots legend Drew Bledsoe among those who feel that Mayo did the right thing.
During an appearance on WEEI's "Jones and Keefe," Bledsoe expounded upon his thoughts.
"Philosophically, I like what they're doing," Bledsoe said. "It's largely because of Jacoby Brissett. This guy's a veteran quarterback. He played well for a long time, and he's going to be a great mentor for Drake. He also can win you games in the short term."
Bledsoe then drew from his own experience.
"And then philosophically, look, I was thrown right in there," he said. "I felt like I was ready for it. Obviously, (Bill) Parcells felt like I was ready for it. There's also a benefit to sitting and watching. I didn't learn that until I got hurt my rookie year. I got to sit and watch three games and sitting on the sideline and watching three games, seemed like that slowed everything down a little bit."
Bledsoe ended up playing in 13 games and making 12 starts during his rookie campaign, throwing 15 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing just 49.9 percent of his passes.
Perhaps the Patriots would have been better-served allowing Bledsoe to sit during his debut season in 1993.
Bledsoe then proceeded to make the Pro Bowl in three of his next four campaigns, leading New England to a Super Bowl appearance in 1996-97 after finishing with 27 touchdowns and 15 picks.
Overall, Bledsoe spent nine seasons with the Pats, famously giving way to Tom Brady upon getting injured in 2001.
The Patriots selected Maye with the third overall pick of the NFL Draft this past April, but they are deciding to treat him with kid gloves.
New England's strategy certainly makes sense, especially after how things turned out with Mac Jones.
We'll see if Maye ultimately supplants Brissett as the starter at some point in 2024.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!