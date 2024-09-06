Patriots Exec Shuts Down Tanking Rumors
The New England Patriots are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, so naturally, rumors of tanking have begun to rear their ugly head.
However, don't tell that to Patriots vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf.
During an interview with Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald, Wolf completely shut down any notion that New England could tank for a draft pick in 2024.
"I think tanking cheats the game. [We] would never get in a situation where we think that's the right way to go," Wolf said. "That's not what the NFL is all about. That's not what pro football is all about, and that's not what we're gonna be about."
The mere idea of the Pats tanking seems unfathomable given how dominant the franchise has been since the dawn of the century.
From 2001 through 2019, the Patriots won six Super Bowls, made nine Super Bowl appearances and captured 17 AFC East titles. That included 11 straight division crowns between 2009 and 2019.
But times have changed in Foxborough. Tom Brady is no longer under center, and Bill Belichick is no longer patrolling the sidelines.
Since Brady departed via free agency in March 2020, New England has gone just 29-36 and has missed the playoffs three times in four seasons. The Pats' recent struggles resulted in Belichick's exit, putting an end to the legend's 24 years as Patriots head coach.
As a matter of fact, the Patriots went just 4-13 last season, marking their worst result since 1992.
Jerod Mayo has taken over as New England's new head coach, and the Pats have drafted a new quarterback in Drake Maye (who won't be starting Week 1).
The funny thing is, the Patriots may not even need to take to finish with the NFL's worst record. There is no question that New England lays claim to one of the thinnest rosters in football, and given the rugged nature of the AFC, the Pats will almost surely have a difficult time this year.
The Patriots will open their season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!