Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Ignores Bill Belichick News
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick caused quite a stir when he joined Instagram. After all, Belichick having a presence on social media certainly seems out of character.
As for Jerod Mayo's thoughts on the situation? He apparently doesn't think too much of it.
When asked about Belichick's decision to create an Instagram account, Mayo actually channeled Belichick himself with his response.
"I've heard some of the guys talk about it, but I'm not going to talk about it," Mayo said, via the Patriots' official YouTube account.
Mayo did give a slight chuckle at the end of his statement before leaving the press conference, but it was certainly a cold reply.
Perhaps Mayo simply does not want to discuss anything Belichick-related given that Belichick spent the previous 24 seasons as New England's head coach. It's a new era in Foxborough, and understandably, Mayo wants to move forward.
Mayo played eight seasons as a linebacker for the Pats under Belichick from 2008 through 2015, earning a couple of Pro Bowl appearances as well as a First-Team All-Pro selection. Unfortunately, he was injured during the Patriots' run to a Super Bowl championship during the 2013-14 campaign.
A few years after retiring from the NFL, the 38-year-old took a job as New England's inside linebackers coach in 2019, a job he held all the way through last season before being named Belichick's successor.
Mayo definitely has a lot of work to do.
The Pats have fallen on hard times, missing the playoffs in three of the last four seasons and going 29-36 during that span. They went just 4-13 in 2023, marking their worst finish since 1992.
The general consensus is that the Patriots will finish in last place in the AFC East and will be one of the worst teams in the league this year, so Mayo may get a pass in the early going.
However, things are expected to at least trend in a positive direction, so we'll see if Mayo can begin to right the ship this season.
New England will open up its regular season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.
