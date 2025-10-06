Patriots, Bills Struggle to Secure the Football in First Half
The New England Patriots entered Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season intent on earning an upset victory over the Buffalo Bills.
The Pats, who are looking to begin their season with a 2-0 record against AFC East opponents for the first time since 2019, are currently in position to make good on that goal, in spite of their offensive struggles at Highmark Stadium in this prime time matchup.
Quarterback Drake Maye completed nine of 16 passes for 89 yards while reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen has connected on nine of his 11 passes for 100 yards.
Still, the story of the night in western New York has been ball security, or lack thereof as the Pats and Bills are battling their way though a 6-3 New England lead after the completion of two quarters.
Here is a look at the action from the field in Week 5:
Scoring Summary
Neither the Bills nor the Patriots would light the scoreboard until only 56 second remained in the first quarter. Pats rookie kicker Andy Borregales capped a four-play drive by splitting the uprights on a 30-yard attempt which gave New England a three-point lead.
Conversely, Buffalo would also earn three points of their own on the ensuing drive. The Bills concluded an eleven-play, 54-yard series with a 31-yard field goal from Buffalo kicker Matt Prater.
New England found its way back onto the scoreboard as time was expiring in the second quarter. Maye led the Pats on an 11-play, 69-yard drive, headlined by a 22-yard completion to tight end Hunter Henry. Borregales once again connected on a field goal, this time from 19 yards to give the Pats a 6-3 lead.
Stevenson Strikes (Out) Again
With just over eight minutes remaining in the first quarter, New England was looking to capitalize on a rare Bills’ turnover. On 1st and 10 from the New England 47-yard line, Allen fumbled the ball, which was promptly recovered by Pats’ rookie defender Joshua Farmer. Taking the ball with optimal field position, the Pats appeared poised to Take an early lead.
Unfortunately, Stevenson fumbled away New England's second possession of the game.
Despite Maye connecting with his starting running back for seven yards on first down, Stevenson allowed Buffalo defender Shaq Thompson to knock the ball out as he turned up field to pick up more yardage. Bills linebacker Terrell Bernard recovered the ball at the Buffalo 38. It was Stevenson’s third fumble on the season.
Stevenson had previously fumbled the ball twice in key situations for the Pats’ offense. He committed his first fumble on the Patriots’ opening drive of the game, getting stripped by linebacker Cole Holcomb on 1st &10 at the New England 36-yard line. His next arrived with New England looking for the game-tying touchdown on the Pittsburgh 2-yard line in the third quarter. Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Hayward pushed the ball lose which Pittsburgh recovered in the end zone.
As previously stated, Stevenson had similar struggles last season — due both to injury and ball security. The 6’0” 227-pound back set career highs with seven fumbles — three of which were lost. As a result of his issues with protecting the football, Stevenson was demoted in early October by then-coach Jerod Mayo from his starting role. He finished the season having compiled 801 yards on 207 carries with seven touchdowns in 15 games.
Injury Watch
New England has ruled running back Antonio Gibson out for the remainder of the game due to a knee injury.
Gibson was injured on a kickoff return, fielding the ball after Buffalo’s game-tying field goal in the second quarter. He was hit hard in the leg, fumbling as he made his way to the ground. New England recovered the loose ball, but appears to have lost its situational back in the process for the foreseeable future.
