Patriots QB Anticipating Hostile Environment vs. Bills
The New England Patriots are playing in their second AFC East matchup of the season against the Buffalo Bills, where they hope to remain unbeaten in the division.
The matchup against the Bills inside Highmark Stadium could be toughest of the year. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye recounts the last time he faced the Bills on the road.
"Yeah, I think it was a 4:25 game maybe, so it ended up turning into basically a night game there with how dark it gets up here in the north. So, shoot, I remember being – it was freezing cold, I remember that," Maye said.
"Other than that, just the atmosphere. It’s in Buffalo. Their fans are very hostile, and I think that’s the energy that they want. The home environment speaks to what their record’s been at home. So yeah, hostile environment, it was cold last time we went there. I remember we were up in the locker room at halftime, and everybody was regrouping, trying to get back ready for the cold. I think it’ll be a little bit better weather this time, but playing on silent count is going to be huge, knowing that. They’re one of the best teams in the league, so we’ve got our hands full going up to their place."
Winning on the road is very difficult in the NFL, especially when going to face off against a divisional opponent. The Patriots are expected to be underdogs going into the matchup, but they are welcoming the challenge with open arms.
Bills fans have been showing out at Highmark Stadium this season because it's the franchise's final season in the stadium before moving in 2026 to their new digs. On top of that, the Bills are a Super Bowl contender.
The Bills crowd certainly helped shift momentum back in Week 1 when they played their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, so the Patriots shouldn't expect anything less when they get their shot to go into Buffalo to pursue a win.
