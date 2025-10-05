Patriots vs. Bills Inactives: Patriots Star Defender Will Play
The New England Patriots are set for their Week 5 contest with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.
With just over an hour until the 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Bills have released their lists of inactives:
PATRIOTS INACTIVES:
LB K’Lavon Chaisson
DT Eric Gregory
OL Caedan Wallace
WR Efton Chism III
QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)
What it means for the Patriots:
Despite missing the first two practices of New England’s Week 5 preparation, Williams is active and will play against Buffalo. The Pats’ praised offseason acquisition via free agency was present and as a participant at the team’s third and final session. The 26-year-old had been listed on each of the Pats’ injury and practice participation reports as being either absent or limited due to an ankle injury. He was officially designated as questionable heading into this matchup.
Through the first four games of the season, Williams has proven himself quite worthy of his four-year, $104 million contract — which he signed with New England during the offseason. The Louisiana Tech product has compiled nine total tackles, two sacks and two run-stuffs. Williams has also been one of the Pats’ most durable defenders, aligning on 68 percent of the their snaps on defense.
Chiasson, who missed two of the week’s three sessions, has been among the Patriots most productive defenders throughout the first four games of the season. The 2020 first-round pick has played on 68.3 percent of New England’s defensive snaps, compiling nine total tackles, 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits — while also playing a key role within special teams on their punt-protection unit. With Chaisson out, the Patriots could turn to 2023 second-round pick Keion White, veteran Anfernee Jennings or undrafted rookie Elijah Ponder to fill the void.
After opening his 21-day window to return from injured reserve earlier this week, the Pats officially activated linebacker Jahlani Tavai just in time for Week 5. Tavai first rejoined the Pats on the practice fields this week, after beginning the season on injured reserve. Per NFL regulations, Tavai became eligible to begin practicing after the conclusion of Week 4. The 29-year-old suffered a calf injury during 11-on-11 drills in June OTAs. Despite a brief comeback attempt at the start of training camp, he had remained sidelined since the start of the regular season.
After missing the Pats’ Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers due to both ankle and knee injuries, rookie left guard Jared Wilson will both play and start against Buffalo in Week 5. In Wilson’s Week 4 absence, reserve interior lineman Ben Brown turned in a solid performance, allowing only two hurries as the team’s starting left guard against Carolina. With Wilson back in the fold, the veteran lineman will go back to his role as a top backup behind Wilson and starting center Garrett Bradbury.
BILLS INACTIVES
Dorian Williams
Elijah Moore
Brandon Codrington
Jordan Hancock
Chase Lundt
Ed Oliver
T.J. Sanders
