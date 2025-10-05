Patriots Country

Patriots vs. Bills Inactives: Patriots Star Defender Will Play

The New England Patriots list five inactives, while the Buffalo Bills list seven for their Week 5 matchup at Highmark Stadium.

Mike D'Abate

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New England Patriots are set for their Week 5 contest with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.

With just over an hour until the 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Bills have released their lists of inactives:

PATRIOTS INACTIVES:

LB K’Lavon Chaisson

DT Eric Gregory

OL Caedan Wallace

WR Efton Chism III

QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)

What it means for the Patriots:

Despite missing the first two practices of New England’s Week 5 preparation, Williams is active and will play against Buffalo. The Pats’ praised offseason acquisition via free agency was present and as a participant at the team’s third and final session. The 26-year-old had been listed on each of the Pats’ injury and practice participation reports as being either absent or limited due to an ankle injury. He was officially designated as questionable heading into this matchup.

Through the first four games of the season, Williams has proven himself quite worthy of his four-year, $104 million contract — which he signed with New England during the offseason. The Louisiana Tech product has compiled nine total tackles, two sacks and two run-stuffs. Williams has also been one of the Pats’ most durable defenders, aligning on 68 percent of the their snaps on defense.

Chiasson, who missed two of the week’s three sessions, has been among the Patriots most productive defenders throughout the first four games of the season. The 2020 first-round pick has played on 68.3 percent of New England’s defensive snaps, compiling nine total tackles, 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits — while also playing a key role within special teams on their punt-protection unit. With Chaisson out, the Patriots could turn to 2023 second-round pick Keion White, veteran Anfernee Jennings or undrafted rookie Elijah Ponder to fill the void.

New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) runs through a drill.
Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) runs through a drill during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After opening his 21-day window to return from injured reserve earlier this week, the Pats officially activated linebacker Jahlani Tavai just in time for Week 5. Tavai first rejoined the Pats on the practice fields this week, after beginning the season on injured reserve. Per NFL regulations, Tavai became eligible to begin practicing after the conclusion of Week 4. The 29-year-old suffered a calf injury during 11-on-11 drills in June OTAs. Despite a brief comeback attempt at the start of training camp, he had remained sidelined since the start of the regular season. 

After missing the Pats’ Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers due to both ankle and knee injuries, rookie left guard Jared Wilson will both play and start against Buffalo in Week 5. In Wilson’s Week 4 absence, reserve interior lineman Ben Brown turned in a solid performance, allowing only two hurries as the team’s starting left guard against Carolina. With Wilson back in the fold, the veteran lineman will go back to his role as a top backup behind Wilson and starting center Garrett Bradbury.

BILLS INACTIVES

Dorian Williams

Elijah Moore

Brandon Codrington

Jordan Hancock

Chase Lundt

Ed Oliver

T.J. Sanders

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Published
Mike D'Abate
MIKE D'ABATE

Mike D’Abate has covered the New England Patriots and the NFL since 2017, both as a beat writer and managing editor for outlets such as On SI, Yahoo Sports and Full Press Coverage. He also served as the host and producer of the Locked On Patriots daily podcast from 2019 through 2025. A lifelong New Englander, Mike continues to incorporate his passion and unique insight into his pro and college football coverage.

Home/News