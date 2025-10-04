Patriots Starting LB Ruled Out vs. Bills
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With just hours remaining until their Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills kicks off at Highmark Stadium, it is now know that the New England Patriots will officially be without the services of a key defender.
Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, who has been battling a knee injury throughout the week, has been downgraded to out this weekend’s showdown between the two AFC East rivals. The 26-year-old missed the Pats’ final practice before the team left for western New York. He was listed as questionable on New England’s last injury and practice participation report for Week 5.
Chiasson, who missed two of the week’s three sessions, has been among the Patriots most productive defenders throughout the first four games of the season. The 2020 first-round pick has played on 68.3 percent of New England’s defensive snaps, compiling nine total tackles, 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits — while also playing a key role within special teams on their punt-protection unit.
Known for his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson has exuded both the confidence and on-field prowess to help the team’s pass rush put the opposition on its heels more often than not in any given game. His absence leaves the Pats facing the unenviable task of filling a notable void in their front seven.
With Chaisson out, the Patriots could turn to 2023 second-round pick Keion White to fill the void. Known for gritty, workman-like approach to the game, White was expected to quickly assimilate into Pats new style of defense under the no-nonsense tutelage of head coach Mike Vrabel. However, White has yet to reach his potential under Vrabel, having compiled just four tackles in three games played this season.
Still, White is capable of making his presence felt in the team’s front seven. Known primarily for his edge rush prowess, White has essentially been a jack of all trades since his rookie season. The 6'4", 287-pounder aligned at outside linebacker, set in a three-point stance, rushed the passer, played the run, and even dropped into coverage as well. At his best, White exhibits the physical size, athleticism and versatility move all over the defensive front.
In addition to White, the Patriots may also call upon the services of veteran linebacker Anfernee Jennings. The Alabama product is a stout run-defender who adequately sets the edge and serves as a playmaker against the run. He has also developed into a stout pass-rusher, due to his underrated mix of quickness, change-of-direction ability, power and instincts. Jennings’ most prominent strengths remain his toughness and tenacity — both of which would be welcomed against a tough Bills’ offensive line and skill position group.
Lastly, New England also has undrafted rookie — and training camp standout — Elijah Ponder on their depth chart. Ponder, a 6’3” 261-pound product of Cal Poly, has registered only one tackle in two games played this season.
