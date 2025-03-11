Patriots' Big DB Contract Questionable, to Say the Least
The New England Patriots flexed their salary cap muscles on Monday, agreeing to some massive deals with a bunch of free agents on the first day of legal tampering.
Of course, the Patriots' biggest hit was agreeing to sign defensive tackle Milton Williams to a four-year, $104 million contract, but New England also made a couple of other significant defensive additions, including landing cornerback Carlton Davis for three years at $60 million.
Honestly, the Davis deal may have been one of the biggest overpays of free agency thus far.
Yes, the Pats needed another cornerback alongside of Christian Gonzalez, but was Davis really the right one at that price?
For reference, Charvarius Ward—who some considered to be the best corner of the free-agent crop—landed the same three-year, $60 million pact from the Indianapolis Colts. Byron Murphy—who probably was actually the best cornerback available—got three years and $66 million to stay with the Minnesota Vikings.
Then there's Paulson Adebo, who may be a superior player to Davis and was nabbed by the New York Giants for three years at $54 million.
So what exactly was the thought process here for the Patriots in paying $20 million annually for a defensive back who has never made the Pro Bowl and has missed extensive time due to injuries over the course of his seven-year NFL career?
Davis is a good player, but New England would have been better off paying a bit extra to land Murphy or the same amount to bring in Ward. Heck, the Pats could have paid less for Adebo, who is arguably the better player.
The Patriots entered the offseason with more cap room than any other team in the NFL, but you can't help but feel they aren't exactly spending it in the right places or on the most ideal players.
