Patriots CB Returns From Non-Football Injury
The New England Patriots made several acquisitions this offseason, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. One of the biggest signings they made was bringing in star cornerback Carlton Davis. He now joins Christian Gonzalez to form one of the most dangerous cornerback duos in the NFL, at least on paper.
Fans were given a dose of somewhat discouraging news related to Davis, though, late last week when it was revealed he was put on the non-football injury (NFI) list. While on the NFI list, players cannot participate in practice or games. However, head coach Mike Vrabel gave a positive update on his new cornerback.
Speaking to the media in his press conference ahead of training camp beginning, Vrabel said that Davis is expected to come off the NFI list on Wednesday when practice begins. Wide receiver Jeremiah Webb was also named by Vrabel as a player who should come off the NFI list to begin camp.
Davis was drafted in the second round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL Draft. In six seasons with the Buccaneers, Davis racked up nine interceptions and helped Tampa Bay defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl to cap off the 2020 season, giving the Bucs their first title since the 2003 season.
He was then traded to the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2024 season, where he helped them put together their best regular season in franchise history, winning 15 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They failed to win a playoff game, though, as they were upset by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the playoffs and had their season ended rather abruptly.
Now, Davis will be counted on by New England to be a star opposite Gonzalez in the secondary.
