Patriots Could Be Bears Star's Next Landing Spot
The New England Patriots are going to look to bring in a star wide receiver this offseason. Building around young quarterback Drake Maye is their obvious direction and they have to figure out a way to give him a top-tier weapon.
So far, a ton of names have been linked as potential options. Tee Higgins has been the most commonly talked about target for the Patriots.
While Higgins would be the ideal option, there is a very real chance that he could sign elsewhere. If that happens, where would New England turn to find their top-tier impact wideout?
There are quite a few "Plan B" type of players available in free agency. One of them is Chicago Bears' impending free agent Keenan Allen.
Mark Daniels of MassLive has suggested that Allen could be a potential wide receiver target for the Patriots.
"The Patriots could use more leadership on offense and with their receiver room," Daniels wrote.
"Allen would become a great example for younger receivers on the roster. At age 32, he could also help Maye. Last year, Allen finished with 70 receptions for 744 yards with seven touchdowns. A six-time Pro Bowler, he’s a reliable target and would likely become one of Maye’s security blankets."
As Daniels mentioned, Allen caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns last year with the Bears. Those numbers were not quite what he had been wanting to produce, but they were still solid.
Even though Allen is 32, he could be a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver. He wouldn't be a long-term option, but he could be a short-term addition for now until New England figures out how to bring in their ideal weapon.
Obviously, Allen would come much cheaper than a player like Higgins. That would give the Patriots more flexibility to make other moves across the roster.
All of that being said, Allen is a name to keep an eye on this offseason. He won't be New England's primary target, but depending on how things fall in free agency he could be a quality option.
