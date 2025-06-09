Patriots Former First Rounder Making Case For Starting Spot
The New England Patriots clearly had a close eye on the offensive line this offseason, and for good reason. Drake Maye was sacked 34 times in 13 games a season ago, and the Patriots had several question marks up front entering the offseason. Both tackle spots were up in the air and in need of new starters, and the interior didn't have much solidified, which will lead to competition in training camp.
New England made necessary additions, signing veteran right tackle Morgan Moses, who comes over from the division-rival New York Jets and adds some much-needed veteran leadership after the departure of center David Andrews. The Patriots also drafted LSU left tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, who immediately said he would fight and die to protect his new quarterback, firing up Patriots fans everywhere.
All the shake-ups and additions, though, leave others susceptible to being cut ahead of the season. One of those players is former first-round pick Cole Strange, who appeared in just three games in 2024 due to an injury he sustained in 2023.
With that in mind, it's good news for Strange that he appeared to impress at OTAs, as Colin McCarthy labeled the Chattanooga product as one of the winners of the week.
"Three of New England’s offensive line starters appear to be set, with No. 4 pick Will Campbell at left tackle, Mike Onwenu at right guard, and Morgan Moses at right tackle," McCarthy writes. "However, center and left guard have yet to be defined, and Cole Strange could fit into either spot, though it appears the Patriots coaching staff is leaning towards deploying him at left guard. He and Wes Schweister have seen the most time at that position, though ESPN’s Mike Reiss listed a whole host of players who have been in the mix."
Should Strange carry that into training camp and preseason, he should have a roster spot locked up as he looks to rebound from an injury-riddled 18-month stretch.
