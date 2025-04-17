Patriots Connected to Compelling Notre Dame Star
In spite of a free-agent spending spree, the New England Patriots still have needs up and down their roster heading into the NFL Draft. However, one area in which the Patriots are actually fairly set is at tight end.
New England has Hunter Henry as its number one option at the position, and it re-signed Austin Hooper in free agency, giving quarterback Drake Maye a couple of big, reliable targets.
Still, more and more momentum is building toward the Pats potentially selecting a developmental tight end at some point in the draft, as both Henry and Hooper are on the wrong side of 30.
While the Patriots almost certainly won't be snatching Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland in the first round, they could very well try to bag a tight end on Day 3, and Ryan McLaughlin of Musket Fire has identified a very interesting target for them in that regard: Notre Dame star Mitchell Evans.
"Evans' stats last year — 43 catches, 421 yards, three touchdowns — aren't overly flashy, but he excelled in a Notre Dame offense that was primarily run-first," McLaughlin wrote. "That program has produced fine tight ends over the last several years, and at 6'5'', Evans represents a big target who would be a vital asset in the red zone."
Evans spent his entire four-year collegiate career in South Bend, emerging as a legitimate threat in 2023 when he caught 29 passes for 422 yards and a score.
The 22-year-old probably won't be a Day 2 pick, so New England may be able to nab him in the fourth or fifth round later this month.
It would definitely be wise for the Pats to consider making such a move, as it's important to find young, talented weapons that can grow with Maye over the next several years.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!