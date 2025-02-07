Patriots Connected to Compelling Chiefs Pass Rusher
The New England Patriots were the worst team in the NFL at getting to opposing quarterbacks this past season, ranking last in the league with just 28 sacks.
Given that they traded Matthew Judon shortly before the season and didn't replace him, that shouldn't come as much of a surprise.
Outside of Keion White, the Patriots don't really have any legitimate pass rushers, which is why they definitely need to pursue some help along that front during the offseason.
Brian Hines and Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit have revealed a very intriguing potential target for New England in free agency: Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu.
"After suffering a torn ACL in the playoffs last year, Omenihu returned to the Chiefs defense in Week 13 and saw his playing time increase as he worked his way back," they wrote. "New England will need multiple upgrades along the edge this offseason and while the 27-year-old won’t be the flashiest player, he is consistent in the run game at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds while providing secondary pass rush ability."
Omenihu played in just six games during the regular season, logging six tackles and one sack. Last year, however, the University of Texas product was very productive in 11 games, finishing with 28 tackles, seven sacks and a couple of forced fumbles.
Omenihu was originally selected by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the first two-and-a-half years of his career with the Texans before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers midway through the 2021 campaign.
He spent parts of two seasons with the 49ers before signing with the Chiefs.
Over the course of his career, Omenihu has totaled 19.5 sacks.
Omenihu shouldn't be the Pats' only addition along their defensive front, but he would certainly be a nice pickup on an affordable contract.
