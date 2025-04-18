Patriots Should Trade For Raiders OT
The New England Patriots have made many moves this offseason. Most notably, Super Bowl star Milton Williams and star cornerback Carlton Davis joined the Patriots defense while Morgan Moses and Stefon Diggs complemented their offensive line and receiving corps, respectively. The Patriots still have a hole at left tackle, though, which they could end up filling during the NFL Draft. That said, if the Patriots wanted to find a veteran for the position, they may have an option to pursue in the trade market.
Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller is not participating in voluntary workouts with the team, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. He is currently seeking a new deal as he enters the final year of his deal, but has not been in contract discussions with the Raiders.
Miller was one of the top-graded tackles in the league in 2024, per PFF. He had a pass-blocking grade of 82.2, which ranked 11th among 141 qualifying tackles. His overall grade of 80.6 ranked 14th.
As it currently stands, the Patriots' tackles, outside of Moses, consist of Vederian Lowe, Caedan Wallace, and Demontrey Jacobs. Lowe was acquired in 2023 via trade with the Minnesota Vikings. He was the primary starter at the position last season, playing 88 percent of snaps. Wallace was a third-round pick in 2024, starting two games and playing in 35 percent of snaps. Jacobs was the starting right tackle last season, starting 13 games and playing 90 percent of snaps.
The Patriots could opt to select LSU tackle Will Campbell in the first round. However, they could land another top player at a different position, such as wide receiver, while taking care of the need at tackle by trading for Miller.
