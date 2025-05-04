Patriots Could Cut Ties With Frustrating Weapon
Last year, the New England Patriots invested a pair of NFL Draft picks in wide receivers, selecting Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in Rounds 2 and 4, respectively.
Neither made an impact during their respective rookie campaigns, as they totaled 13 catches between them (Polk had 12 of them).
Now, with the Patriots signing Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins via free agency and adding Kyle Williams in the 2025 draft, there is a logjam at the position.
Chances are, someone will get traded or cut before the start of next season, and Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network feels that it could be Polk.
"After signing Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, the Patriots drafted Kyle Williams in the third round. All three of those receivers would seem to be roster locks based on their pedigree and contracts, while DeMario Douglas should be considered a heavy roster favorite as well given his consistent production in his first two seasons," Xie wrote. "That doesn’t leave much room for a mosh pit that includes Polk, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, and Javon Baker. Polk would likely fetch a Day 3 pick in return given his status as a recent high second-round pick, but he’ll need to impress in the preseason to see a second year in Foxboro."
Polk starred at the University of Washington, hauling in 69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns as the Huskies' No. 2 receiver behind Rome Odunze during his final collegiate campaign.
However, that stellar play certainly did not carry over into Polk's first NFL season, and now, he may already be on the hot seat because of it.
On one hand, it may be too soon for New England to give up on Polk, who is still just 23 years old. But the Pats will need to clear some roster space, and it stands to reason that the disappointing playmaker could ultimately become a casualty.
