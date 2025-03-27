Patriots Could Help NFC Team Land Franchise QB
The New England Patriots currently sit with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. We have yet to see any of the top five picks get traded, which, if recent history is any indicator, won't last. As Adam Schefter of ESPN pointed out, this is the closest we've been to the draft without any trades being made involving a first-round pick since 1993.
In a recent trade projection, though, David Latham of Last Word On Sports predicts the Patriots will make a trade with the New Orleans Saints, who will then select quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"Even after their offseason spending spree, this team still has holes littered throughout the roster," Latham writes. "If there are no elite prospects left on the board, New England should seek a trade partner, and the Saints could be the ideal choice. Derek Carr will return for another season, but he’s not a long-term fix at the position. Head coach Kellen Moore will want to build his offense around a young quarterback, and Sanders could be the best option left on the board."
Latham adds what he believes a potential package would look like for the Saints to send to the Patriots in order to move up. Using the Drafttek trade value chart, Latham puts together a hefty deal.
"According to the chart, the Patriots first-round pick is worth 1,800 points," Latham writes. "The Saints currently hold the ninth-overall selection (1,350 points) and the 40th selection (500 points), which should be the starting point for any negotiation. The value of the Saints first two picks is roughly equal to New England’s fourth-overall selection, and perhaps New England could throw in a late-round pick to even the sides."
Should the Patriots be given an offer similar to this, it wouldn't be the worst idea to accept it. Keeping a top 10 pick while adding an additional second-rounder in the top 50 would be great value for a team still building on offense.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!