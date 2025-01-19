Patriots Could Land Rival's Star WR
The New England Patriots will need to search far and wide to find playmakers during the NFL offseason, and while Tee Higgins is certainly the most tempting target in free agency, the Patriots may need to set their sights on more realistic goals.
One of them could Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit put together a list of impending free agents playing for playoff teams that New England could target, and Cooper made the cut.
"Like [DeAndre] Hopkins above, Cooper is not the No. 1 receiver he once was and shouldn’t be the top option out of the gate for the Patriots after a poor statistical season (which did feature poor QB play in Cleveland and a midseason trade to Buffalo)," Hines wrote. "But, the soon-to-be 31-year-old could see a tick up in production playing with Drake Maye while also bringing that needed veteran presence to the wide receiver room. He also briefly overlapped with Vrabel in Cleveland this season."
Cooper has certainly had a down year, as he caught just 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games between the Cleveland Browns and the Bills.
But perhaps it was just an off season for Cooper, who is one year removed from hauling in 77 receptions for 1,250 yard and five scores with the Browns.
The University of Alabama product began his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders in 2015 and has played for four different franchises, with the Dallas Cowboys representing the other club.
Cooper has made five Pro Bowl appearances and has posted seven 1,000-yard campaigns, establishing himself as one of the better wide outs in the league throughout his prime.
It's possible that the veteran may be in severe decline, which could make him a rather risky pickup depending in the cost, but so long as the Pats decide to add more pieces, Cooper could comprise a solid addition.
