Patriots Labeled Destination for Buccaneers Star WR
The New England Patriots need a whole lot of help this offseason, and on both sides of the ball. However, their biggest needs are certainly on offense.
More particularly, the Patriots are in dire need of weapons, as quarterback Drake Maye does not exactly have a whole lot at his disposal.
New England is slated to have massive cap room, so it should be able to make some moves in free agency. While Tee Higgins may end up out of reach, there is another star receiver that will be available in March: Chris Godwin.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass-catcher is coming off of a major injury, as he suffered a dislocated ankle midway through the 2024 campaign.
That makes Godwin a potentially risky addition, but David Latham of Last Word On Sports feels that the Pats could represent a possible landing spot for the former Pro Bowler.
"The New England Patriots have their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye and their head coach in Mike Vrabel. Unfortunately, that’s all they have, as this roster is the worst in football," Latham wrote. "While most of the offseason will likely focus on building an offensive line to keep Maye upright, they must also improve the wide receiver position. Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte are adequate depth players, but they shouldn’t be starters. Chris Godwin is a legitimate 1,000-yard threat whose soft hands and pristine route running should be a welcome addition to this offense."
Godwin was rolling before the injury this year, as he had logged 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns and was well on his way to registering his fourth straight 1,000-yard campaign (and fifth overall).
The 28-year-old made the Pro Bowl back in 2019 when he hauled in 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns.
