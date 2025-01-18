Two Patriots Coaches Join Shrine Bowl Staff
The New England Patriots will be keeping tabs on the incoming batch of NFL Draft prospects during this year's East-West Shrine Bowl, as two members of their staff will be set to coach during the game.
Patriots assistant offensive line coach Robert Krugler, as well as outside linebacker coach Drew Wilkins, will be set to join the East's staff for the Shrine Bowl. Krugler will run things on the offensive line alongside Green Bay Packers assistant Eddie Gordon while Wilkins will be the defensive coordinator.
The Shrine Bowl essentially acts as an All-Star Game for collegiate prospects across the country, allowing NFL teams to get a closer look at the incoming talent. For the Patriots, they'll be up close with the East's offensive line and defensive unit, two areas that could be significant targets for New England during the upcoming draft.
It remains to be seen if the Patriots will search for some new candidates at either coaching position for the coming year, as incoming head coach Mike Vrabel could look to implement his own staff in both areas. New England recently parted ways with four offensive coaches on Friday, and the list of departures may not stop there.
In the meantime, Krugler and Wilkins can offer insight into who the Patriots could potentially target down the board in this offseason's draft. The Shrine Bowl is a perfect opportunity for teams across the league to get a head start on their scouting process for their potential selections in late April.
The Shrine Bowl will take place on Thursday, Jan. 30 with coverage airing on NFL Network.
