Patriots Request OC Interview with Chargers Coach
The New England Patriots have been linked to a second name in their offensive coordinator search ahead of next season.
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots have requested an interview with Los Angeles Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady for their offensive coordinator position.
The news surrounding Brady came hours after New England was linked to Chicago Bears offensive coordinator and interim coach Thomas Brown, who interviewed for their offensive coordinator position on Tuesday.
Brady has been in the NFL landscape since 2018. He started his coaching career with the Indianapolis Colts as a quarterbacks coach, then moved up to become the Colts' offensive coordinator for two seasons from 2021-22. Following his short stint in Indianapolis, Brady arrived with the Philadelphia Eagles for a season as a senior offensive assistant in 2023, then made his way to Los Angeles.
During his time as the offensive coordinator in Indianapolis, Brady's unit had some ups and downs. The Colts offense was ranked 16th in yards and 9th in scoring during his first season at the helm in 2021 but then sunk to being the 27th-ranked offense for yards and 30th in scoring. Then-head coach Frank Reich was the play-caller for Indianapolis during Brady's tenure.
Having time working alongside Nick Sirianni and Jim Harbaugh across the past two seasons could provide teams more confidence in Brady's potential as an offensive mind moving forward. This year, the Chargers' passing game ranked 19th in the NFL for yards, 13th in touchdowns, and was the league's best in limiting interceptions-- as Justin Herbert threw just three picks across the regular season.
While the Chargers still need to approve the Patriots' interview request for Brady, keep an eye on the Los Angeles passing game coordinatior being the man for the offensive coordinator job in New England.
