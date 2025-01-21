Patriots Could Land Saints Star CB
The New England Patriots' defense certainly saw some slippage this past season, so they should be aiming to spend some of their cap room on reinforcements in the coming months.
One area in which the Patriots could use some serious help is cornerback, as they have Christian Gonzalez and not a whole lot else at the position.
So it's no surprise that David Latham of Last Word On Sports has tabbed New England as a potential landing spot for New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo in free agency.
"2023 first-round pick Christian Gonzalez was the one good thing about New England’s defense last year, as the Florida product played like a top cornerback throughout the season," Latham wrote. "Now, it’s time for New England to bolster the rest of their depth chart and find him an adequate counterpart. ... Paulson Adebo could easily handle CB2 duties on this defense, and the free agent shouldn’t bankrupt an organization that leads the NFL with a staggering $120 million in cap space."
Adebo will be one of the best cornerbacks on the market this March.
The 25-year-old was limited to just seven games this past season due to a broken femur, but during his time on the field, he logged 52 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defended.
Adebo, who played his collegiate football at Stanford, was selected by the Saints in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
It didn't take long for the Farmington, Michigan native to establish himself as a critical piece in New Orleans' secondary, as he posted 66 tackles, three picks and eight passes defended during his rookie year.
Since then, Adebo has been a lynchpin in the Saints' defensive backfield, but with New Orleans having a miserable financial situation, it may not be able to re-sign him.
Adebo would definitely comprise a perfect complement to Gonzalez.
