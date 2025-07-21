Patriots Could Have Solution in Former Thousand-Yard WR
The New England Patriots have heavily invested in their receiving corps this offseason, adding veterans via free agency while also bringing in a couple of rookies.
However, the Patriots' wide receiver room is still rife with question marks. Stefon Diggs' Week 1 status is up in the air, New England doesn't really have a clear-cut No. 2 receiver and the team has very limited proven talent at the position.
While remaining free agents like Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper are probably waiting to sign with contenders, another intriguing option exists for the Pats: DJ Chark.
There was a time when Chark was one of the top up and coming receivers in football. Back in 2019 while with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he hauled in 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
It has been rough sailing since then for Chark, who has managed to eclipse 500 yards just three times over the last five seasons and has also experienced some injury issues.
But right now, Chark may be the best, most realistic option available for the Patriots if they want to add another vet into their stable of wide outs.
At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Chark is a big-bodied pass-catcher who could provide Drake Maye with a solid red-zone target. Maye kind of already has that in Mack Hollins, but Chark probably has a higher ceiling, and it couldn't hurt to have two of them, right?
New England may ultimately trade a couple of receivers before the start of the regular season, with names like Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte and Ja'Lynn Polk representing potential candidates to be moved in the coming weeks.
Up until that point, it would make some sense for the Pats to bring in someone like Chark to provide more competition in training camp, and who knows? Maybe the LSU product — who is still just 28 years old — can revitalize his career in Foxborough?
